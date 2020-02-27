Iggy Pop (courtesy Tibet House)

The 33rd annual TIBET HOUSE U.S. BENEFIT CONCERT returned to NEW YORK's fabled CARNEGIE HALL last night with a lineup which included IGGY POP, PATTI SMITH, SANDRA OH, PHOEBE BRIDGERS, MARGO PRICE, THE NATIONAL's MATT BERNINGER, BETTYE LaVETTE, LAURIE ANDERSON, JESSE PARIS SMITH, TENZIN CHOEGYAL, SCORCHIO QUARTET and the RESISTANCE REVIVAL CHORUS, along with artistic director and curator PHILIP GLASS.

The evening celebrated the YEAR OF THE IRON MOUSE. LAURIE ANDERSON and RUBIN KODHELI, along with JESSE PARIS SMITH and TENZIN CHOEGYAL, kicked off the night with a performance from their recent album "Songs From The Bardo," bringing the audience together by leading them in an impromptu singalong.

IGGY POP got the crowd on their feet and turned the venue into a punk-rock concert with his rendition of the THE STOOGES' classic "I Wanna Be Your Dog," ripping off his jacket to cheers from the audience.

TIBET HOUSE BENEFIT alumnus PATTI SMITH and her band had the audience out of their seats and chanting along to her famed anthem "People Have The Power," a climactic moment which captured the empowering spirit of the evening and welcomed everyone back to the stage for a breathtaking, once-in-a-lifetime collaboration.

The festivities continued late into the night as the performing artists, VIPs and TIBET HOUSE supporters enjoyed a post-concert gala at ZIEGFELD BALLROOM. Proceeds went to support the work of TIBET HOUSE US as they forge ahead with their mission to protect, preserve and empower the unique TIBETAN culture.

« back to Net News