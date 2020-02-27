Mikaela Duhs (Taylor Hill)

MIKAELA DUHS has been promoted to Junior Account Executive for SHORE FIRE MEDIA. She was previously a Publicity Coordinator, having worked on campaigns for NICK WATERHOUSE, MASEGO, BERHANA, ART STUDENTS LEAGUE OF NEW YORK, JOSEPH, PREP, CAM O'BI and others.

Said SVP REBECCA SHAPIRO “MIKAELA is a rising star and we’ve loved watching her grow at SHORE FIRE. She brings grit, curiosity and enthusiasm to each of her projects,”

DUHS is a SAN DIEGO native and joined the publicity firm in SEPTEMBER 2018 after graduating from CALIFORNIA POLYTECHNIC STATE UNIVERSITY with a journalism degree. She lives in BROOKLYN, where she enjoys making abstract art and illustrations as well as reading, music, movies and biking around her home borough.

