First Look Deal

NBCUNIVERSAL CONTENT STUDIOS' UCP division has signed a multiyear first-look deal with iHEARTMEDIA, giving UCP first rights to adapt iHEARTRADIO Original Podcasts for television. In addition, UCP's podcast platform UCP AUDIO will have the option to develop and co-produce original podcast series with iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK.

“UCP was among the first studios to recognize that podcasting was a goldmine of new IP for the TV and film industry,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK President CONAL BYRNE. “What’s really special about this deal is that you have the biggest podcast network, with our team of expert podcast developers and producers who have been working in this medium for over 10 years honing the craft of audio storytelling, partnering with LA’s powerhouse production studio to now create and develop premium TV and film properties out of podcast IP.”

“Partnering with iHEART to not only adapt some of their enviable and extensive podcast library to television but also expand the production and reach of UCP AUDIO originals is a giant leap in our platform building strategy,” said UCP Pres. DAWN OLMSTEAD. “We look forward to making waves in the podcast space this year and we are very excited to have iHEART joining us on our endeavor.”

