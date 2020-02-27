Sia & Colin Hay

The inaugural GLOBAL APRA MUSIC AWARDS LOS ANGELES, honoring various L.A.-based AUSTRALASIAN songwriters, composers and music publishers, was held last night at the CLIVE DAVIS THEATER in the GRAMMY MUSEUM. The awards were presented by APRA AMCOS (AUSTRALIAN PERFORMING RIGHT ASSOCIATION and AUSTRALASIAN MECHANICAL COPYRIGHT OWNERS SOCIETY).

A major highlight of the evening came when APRA AMCOS Ambassador and President of the Society of Composers & Lyricists ASHLEY IRWIN brought up SIA, who presented COLIN HAY with the DISTINGUISHED SERVICES AWARD for his music with MEN AT WORK and solo. SIA grew up with the MEN AT WORK frontman, who is her father’s former bandmate and a close family friend she grew up referring to as her “Uncle Collie.” The longtime L.A. resident won the GRAMMY with his band for BEST NEW ARTIST in 1982 and is now known for his humorous, intimate solo shows.

The evening was hosted by musician and activist MAYA JUPITER and featured an opening performance by APRA AMCOS; Ambassador WAFIA, who performed “Young Dumb & Broke” by KHALID. KIMBRA closed the evening with a performance of “I Just Don’t Think I’ll Ever Get Over You,” originally performed and written by COLIN HAY.

Other winners included:

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

SARAH AARONS (Writer) SONY/ATV MUSIC (Publisher)

OVERSEAS RECOGNITION AWARD

JOEL LITTLE (Writer) SONY/ATV MUSIC (Publisher)

BREAKTHROUGH SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

"Mallrat" GRACE SHAW (Writer) KOBALT MUSIC obo DEW PROCESS (Publishers)

