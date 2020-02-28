More Signals

BUDDY SHULA's RADIO ONE BUFFALO, LLC Full Service WECK-A and W275BB (BUFFALO'S VERY OWN)/CHEEKTOWAGA-BUFFALO, NY has created a strategic alliance with BYRNES COMMUNICATIONS to serve radio listeners in BUFFALO and SOUTHERN ONTARIO, CANADA.

“I am very excited to add [CFLZ] MORE 101.1FM and [CJED] 105.1FM THE RIVER to our radio station portfolio.” , WECK RADIO AND RADIO ONE BUFFALO CEO BUDDY SHULA stated. “MORE 101.1FM has a very large 50,000-watt regional signal that barrels though BUFFALO and SOUTHERN ONTARIO. The music on the station are the “biggest hits from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s” which target listeners in the 35-64-year-old age group. 105.1FM THE RIVER plays “Todays Best Hits”, aiming to please women 25-54 years old. Both stations should be on the pre-sets of every car radio in BUFFALO, and both stations are a great compliment to WECK 102.9FM, 100.5FM and 1230AM, along with WECK 100.1FM coming soon. WECK exclusively targets the baby boomer and senior population of BUFFALO.”

“101.1FM and 105.1FM transmit from just across the border in SOUTHERN ONTARIO, but both stations have incredible BUFFALO loyalty and reach” said BYRNES COMMUNICATIONS Owner CHRIS BYRNES. “These radio stations already have tens of thousands of listeners in WESTERN NEW YORK and will continue to grow.”

