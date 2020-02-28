Sold

MONTE SPEARMAN's HIGH PLAINS RADIO NETWORK, LLC is selling Country KCMC-F (MOUNTAIN COUNTRY 94.3)/VIOLA, AR to BIG MOUNTAIN HOME, LLC for $5 million. The buyer has been operating the station under an LMA since OCTOBER 2018.

In other filings with the FCC, FURNITURE CITY BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling Religion WFUR-F/GRAND RAPIDS, MI to BIBLE BROADCASTING NETWORK, INC. for $2.75 million. The buyer is filing with the FCC to convert the station to noncommercial status.

WABASH VALLEY EDUCATIONAL MEDIA has applied for a Silent STA for low power FM WUZA-LP/TERRE HAUTE, IN due to damage to the station's antenna feed line.

And WLBE 790, INC. has closed on the sale of Silent WLBE-A/LEESBURG-EUSTIS, FL and an application for a new FM translator there to GEORGE M. and ESPERANZA T. ARROYO's Q-BROADCASTING CORPORATION for $65,000.

