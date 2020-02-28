Ty Bentli

WESTWOOD ONE’s nationally syndicated country morning host TY BENTLI is leaving the radio business for an as-yet-undisclosed new career. He signed off the air on his last day as host of “The TY BENTLI Show” today (2/28). The show will continue on with co-hosts CHUCK WICKS and TRICIA “TJ” JENKINS, according to a company spokesperson. Prior to joining WESTWOOD ONE in SEPTEMBER 2016, BENTLI’s radio career included jobs in CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES.

The show, formerly known as “TY, KELLY & CHUCK,” was re-branded as “The TY BENTLI Show” in JANUARY 2019 following co-host KELLY FORD’s departure a few months earlier (NET NEWS 12/5/18). It was the second re-branding for the show, previously known as “AMERICA’S MORNING SHOW” with host BLAIR GARNER. WICKS has been with the show since its inception. JENKINS joined the show in FEBRUARY 2019 from middays at ENTERCOM Country KMNB/MINNEAPOLIS (NET NEWS 1/30/19)

In addition to U.S. affiliates, the show airs in the U.K. as an afternoon program on BAUER MEDIA’s territory-wide Country music station COUNTRY HITS RADIO (NET NEWS 3/28/19).

