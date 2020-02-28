Bamford

CANADIAN Country star GORD BAMFORD has renewed his publishing deal with ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT and signed an exclusive recording deal with its label division, ANTHEM RECORDS. As part of the deal, ANTHEM has acquired all of BAMFORD's master recordings from CACHE ENTERTAINMENT INC., including all albums from 2001’s "God’s Green Earth" to 2018’s "Neon Smoke," and signed an exclusive recording agreement with him for all future releases.

BAMFORD is set to release his new album, "REDNEK," via ANTHEM RECORDS on FRIDAY, APRIL 17th.

“GORD is a global Country music icon,” said ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT CEO HELEN MURPHY. “He is a brilliant songwriter, amazing artist and one of the hardest working men in the business. I am proud to partner with him to take him to new heights.”

“I’m extremely excited about the new partnership with the team at ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT," said BAMFORD. "We have been great partners on the publishing side for many years, and with both the dedication and planning HELEN MURPHY has put into place to elevate and expand the record label, it was simply too good not to be a part of. I feel very fortunate to work with HELEN and the team she built. It’s a new decade, new times and new music is on the way. I look forward to seeing everyone on the road!”

« see more Net News