UNIVERSITY OF UTAH News-Talk KUER (NPR UTAH) and PBS affiliate KUED-TV (PBS UTAH)/SALT LAKE CITY Exec. Dir. MARIA O'MARA has been elected to the Board of Directors of NPR, filling an unexpired term vacancy on the board that will run through NOVEMBER 2021.

O'MARA, who returned to the UTAH stations in 2017 after stints at the SALT LAKE OBSERVER, DESERET NEWS, and BONNEVILLE NBC affiliate KSL-TV/SALT LAKE CITY as well as in PR at the UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and ROCKY MOUNTAIN POWER, is the newest member of NPR's 23-member Board of Directors.

