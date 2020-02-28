Baird (Photo: WNYC)

NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F-Classical WQXR/NEW YORK Chief Marketing Officer LISA BAIRD is returning to the sports business as the new Commissioner of the NATIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER LEAGUE, beginning MARCH 12th. BAIRD previously served as CMO at the UNITED STATES OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC COMMITTEE and SVP/Marketing and Licensing with the NFL as well as in management positions PROCTER AND GAMBLE, GENERAL MOTORS, and IBM.

"We are thrilled to name LISA as the Commissioner of the NWSL," said NWSL Executive Committee Chair and NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE Owner STEVE MALIK. "Her impressive background at the forefront of sports and commercial business for some of the most iconic properties worldwide will be instrumental to the future success and growth of the league."

"As a long-time fan of the game and the players, I am excited to be joining the league at this time. The NWSL has tremendous positive momentum and a clear path towards growth," said BAIRD.

"Among the extremely talented finalists we saw, LISA had the right combination of experience and leadership which immediately captured the Board," said PORTLAND THORNS President and search committee member MIKE GOLUB. "LISA’s stellar accomplishments with some of the most successful properties in our industry and her well established reputation as a leading global marketer make her the best person to steward the league’s next phase of growth."

