-
WVEE HD2/Atlanta Launches As V-103 International
February 28, 2020 at 8:56 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ENTERCOM UAC WVEE-HD2 (V-103 INTERNATIONAL)/ATLANTA, powered by the U.S. CENSUS BUREAU, is set to launch a new format with a wide range of genres including afro beats, dance hall, reggae, soca, hip-hop, Top 40 and big chune, and will serve as a complement to sister station WVEE (V-103). As part of the launch, on-air personalities OSEI “THE DARK SECRET” KWEKU and MIX MASTER DAVID will curate the station programmed by ENTERCOM format captain and WVEE (V-103) brand manager REGGIE ROUSE.. OSEI and MIX MASTER DAVID will co-host the "INTERNATIONAL SHOW” live on V-103 on SATURDAYS from 5-6p (ET).
Commented ROUSE, “ATLANTA is an international city and we have a responsibility to serve everyone in this great city 24 hours a day, seven days a week. V-103 INTERNATIONAL strives to build an inclusive community for those looking for a diverse and engaging listening experience, both in this great city and nationwide via RADIO.COM.”
V-103 INTERNATIONAL will kick off with a launch party featuring actor, singer and model ROTIMI KOFFEE, HOODCELEBRITYY and REEKADO tonight at BUCKHEAD THEATRE in ATLANTA.
For more information, please go here.
-