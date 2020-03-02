Woody, Chelsea & Wilcox

SUN BROADCAST GROUP’s syndicated morning show, "The WOODY & WILCOX Show," with CHRIS WILCOX, GREGG WOOD and CHELSEA PAXTON, has scored #1 in three time zones and formats on four separate iHEARTRADIO stations..

The show is tops in the morning at iHEARTRADIO Alternative WEND (106.5 THE END)/CHARLOTTE, NC; iHEARTRADIO Classic Rock WRDU/RALEIGH, NC, iHEARTRADIO Classic Rock KKZX /SPOKANE, WA and IHEARTRADIO Country KIOC (BIG DOG 106)/BEAUMONT, TX.

Said WILCOX, “Huge thanks to everyone from coast to coast for believing in the world's okayest morning show! We’re excited to see continued growth across the board and are ready for a successful 2020.”

Along with the successful ratings, WFUZ (ALT 92.1)/SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE, PA, is officially the newest affiliate to pick up "WOODY & WILCOX" for their listeners to fall in love with.

« back to Net News