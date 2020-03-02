WBAB's JP

JOHN PARISE -- who has spent 20 years as a morning show host on COX MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WBAB/BABYLON, NY, is being honored by DEER PARK, the town where he grew up on LONG ISLAND. A section of the street where his childhood home was located, West 15th, has been renamed JOHN JP PARISE WAY.

JP has co-hosted the morning show with ROGER LUCE for two decades.

"It means everything to me," PARISE told NEWSDAY. "It's the street where anybody who knows me knows is where I came from. It molded me and without those people and that atmosphere and that area, I'm not me. I don't have the personality to get to do what I do. All the stories I tell on the air either come from the families or friends or from situations growing up there."

