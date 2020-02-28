KJUG Staff and California Firefighters

MOMENTUM BROADCASTING's VISALIA-TULARE, CA stations KJUG COUNTRY, KCRZ (HITZ 104.9), KVMI and KIOO raised $22,000 for firefighters' families, and their listeners filled out over 600 square feet of condolence messages after an act of arson occured in the nearby city of PORTERVILLE that took two first responders' lives.

On TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18th, two teenagers allegedly set fire to PORTERVILLE CITY LIBRARY, and two firefighters -- CAPT. RAYMOND FIGUEROA and PATRICK JONES -- lost their lives while searching the burning library for people. MOMENTUM BROADCASTING printed four large banners and asked listeners to sign messages of condolence to the families and firefighters. By FRIDAY morning (2/21), they also had 500 t-shirts ready to sell at $20 apiece to raise money for the firefighters' families. In less than an hour the shirts sold out, but staff quickly printed more. They raised an additional $12,000, which brought total donations to $22,000.

Artists BLAKE SHELTON and GARTH BROOKS sent personal video and audio messages to KJUG to express their condolences to the firefighters, their families, and the people of PORTERVILLE.

"We’re lucky to spend a lot of time doing entertaining and fun things as broadcasters, but it’s when something terrible happens that we truly see communities coming together quickly, and with dedication," said KJUG & KIOO PD RIK MCNEIL. "We’re so fortunate to work in a business that still has a personal relationship with the audience."

