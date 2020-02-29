Rhonda Vincent

Bluegrass artist RHONDA VINCENT was surprised on FRIDAY night (2/28), with an invitation to join the cast of the GRAND OLE OPRY. Country legend and OPRY member JEANNIE SEELY extended the onstage invitation. Watch the moment here.

VINCENT reacted by twice asking SEELY if she was serious, then said, “100 percent yes. Oh my gosh! I grew up listening to the OPRY. Thank you dear GOD!” SEELY then welcomed to the stage fellow female OPRY members SHARON and CHERYL WHITE and CONNIE SMITH to join her and VINCENT in singing SEELY’s 1967 single “These Memories.”

“Throughout her award-winning career, RHONDA has always made time to visit us at the OPRY,” said OPRY VP and Executive Producer DAN ROGERS. “She is a force of nature on stage, and a friend to fellow artists and fans alike behind the scenes. Her songs have a home among the many styles of music we celebrate at the OPRY for the rest of her career.”

VINCENT will be officially inducted on TUESDAY, MARCH 24th.

