Shattered window (Photo: Dale Carter)

A window of STEEL CITY MEDIA’s KANSAS CITY radio stations (Country KBEQ (Q104), AC KCKC (KC 102.1), Country KFKF and Top 40 KMXV (MIX 93.3)) became part of a crime scene when it was shot out over the weekend.

Early SATURDAY morning (2/29), one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting outside the station’s WESTPORT offices just before 1:30A, according to Fox4KC. The shots came from an SUV, and a police officer fired back at the vehicle. The SUV was later stopped and one person was taken into custody. No one from the stations was injured.

KFKF PD DALE CARTER tells ALL ACCESS, “At least one bullet ended up in our sales department.” The bullet went straight through the KFKF logo on the window. No one was in the building at the time.

