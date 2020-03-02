Rizzo & Jeff On The Move

MacDONALD GARBER BROADCASTING Top 40 WKHQ (106 KHQ)/TRAVERSE CITY, MI morning team RIZZO & JEFf are suddenly out and in search of a new opportunity as the station is moving in another direction despite the team's leading ratings and "106 KHQ Morning Show" podcast with thousands of followers.

No word on a replacement show at WKHQ, so far.

RIZZO & JEFF noted, "We are very grateful for the opportunity to do mornings for the past 18 months on such a legendary station and wish everyone the best as we explore new opportunities. We are open to travel anywhere and look forward to be winning members of another staff ... both on-air and off-air, in the streets and on social media."

RIZZO & JEFF also have stops at WPLJ/NEW YORK, WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA, and WDZH (AMP 98.7)/DETROIT.

Check out their air work here.

Make contact with them (917) 204-5688 or rizzoontheradio@gmail.com and through JOHN McCONNELL at John@workhousemedia.com.

