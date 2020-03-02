Wild About Harry

COLUMBIA RECORDS' artist HARRY STYLES performed a Secret Session for SIRIUS XM and PANDORA this past FRIDAY night (2/28) in BROOKLYN.

The intimate set featured the singer performing songs from his recent album Fine Line, including the current Top 10 single Adore You, as well as the song Kiwi from his first solo album. He even paid tribute to his old group ONE DIRECTION, by performing What Makes You Beautiful, a Top 5 hit from 2012.

The Morning Mash Up hosts RYAN SAMPSON, NICOLE RYAN and STANLEY T interviewed STYLES before the set where he opened up about his upcoming tour, his recent visit to local convenience store WAWA, the current Pop song he wished he had written and spoke about possibly collaborating with LIZZO.

