Joe And McKinzie Mornings Say Peace Out

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Top 40 WNOW (NOW 100.9)/INDIANAPOLIS & Top 40 KROI (NOW 92.1)/HOUSTON have parted ways with The JOE AND McKINZIE Morning Show.



VP/Programming COLBY COLB tells ALL ACCESS that a new morning show will be announced in the next week for KROI and in the following weeks for WNOW.

JOE PESH co-host of JOE AND McKINZIE said "I along with my co-host LIV CARRIS, aka LIV THE WEB GIRL, and my Producer GARRETT KOZDEN, aka PRODUCER PORKCHOP, parted ways with RADIO ONE on THURSDAY (2/27) due to a “reduction in workforce”. My other co-host MCKINZIE ROTH has taken a job with WISH TV 8 in INDY as an entertainment reporter. I’m very proud of my track record in INDY. I’m grateful to VP/Programming COLBY COLB and INDIANAPOLIS VP/GM DEON LEVINGSTON for the opportunity they gave me here as well as Top 40 Format Director DUSTIN KROSS. I’ve hosted morning shows in Country and Top 40 and can’t wait to get back on the air."

GARRETT “PORKCHOP” KOZDEN said, “I really enjoyed my time at RADIO NOW and appreciate the opportunity that was given to me. I’m also very proud our team was able to achieve and maintain ratings success. I am looking for my next gig. My previous experience was night show producer at the former CBS WXRK Top 40 (92.3 NOW)/NY, Morning Show Producer at Top 40 XHTZ (90.3 Z90)/SAN DIEGO, Morning Show Producer at ALPHA MEDIA’s Country KUPL (98.7 THE BULL)/PORTLAND,OR."

Here is the contact info to reach the Morning team:

JOE PESH joepeshradio@gmail.com and all social @joepeshradio

GARRETT “PORKCHOP” KOZDEN gkozden@gmail.com

Associate producer/co-host LIV “THE WEB GIRL” CARRIS at oecarris@gmail.com.

(L-R) PORKCHOP, MCKINZIE, JOE, LIV THE WEB GIRL

