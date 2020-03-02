AccuRadio Founder/CEO Kurt Hanson

ACCURADIO, music streaming’s all-human-curated music website, is inviting radio professionals “dislocated” by restructuring and corporatization to let their creative juices flow again by designing their own unique music channel.

ACCURADIO COO BEN HUSMANN said, “Liberated from the limits of commercial radio, curators can build channels using any music they choose. It can be music they know intimately, a new genre they’ve always wanted to experiment with, or a groundbreaking blend of songs. It’s completely up to each curator’s whims.”

Founder/CEO KURT HANSON added, “We believe a human touch, not algorithms, makes music listening exciting. We want to give industry professionals a chance to have fun programming music again and give listeners a human touch far superior to algorithm-generated streams.”

Each guest curator whose channel is selected to stream on ACCURADIO receives a $300 stipend, with up to fifty channels selected to launch.

Once the channels launch on ACCURADIO.com, five $1,000 awards will be given to curators based on the following criteria:

(1) Channel with the most listening in its first 30 days

(2) Channel with the most user “favorites” in its first 30 days

(3) Most creative channel

(4) Best single-genre channel

(5) Best multi-genre channel

HUSMANN also said, “We know it’s no substitute for a full-time job, but it’s a chance to make a few dollars doing what many radio folks enjoy most -- creating a music flow that’s fun and entertaining for listeners.”

HANSON offers this advice to those submitting channels, "Create that '70s JAPANESE Blues channel you've always wanted to build, design a new format at the intersection of Country and Reggae, curate a channel of break-up songs… No boundaries! Let your passions, knowledge and professionalism guide you."

For more information about the program and to submit a channel proposal, visit here.

