HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE afternoon host BRETT HOLLANDER has exited the station with the expiration of his contract and is joining the BALTIMORE ORIOLES radio and television team.

HOLLANDER will appear on ORIOLES broadcasts on regional cable sports network MASN and on the ORIOLES RADIO NETWORK based at ENTERCOM Sports WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE. He has been with WBAL since 2010 and anchored WBAL's O'S coverage when the team aired on that station in 2011-14.

