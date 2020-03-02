Debuts Today

MIAMI HERALD sports columnist and ESPN RADIO "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" TUESDAY co-host GREG COTE has debuted his own weekly podcast for the HERALD.

"THE GREG COTE SHOW WITH GREG COTE" launched TODAY on the HERALD SPORTS podcast feed with an episode with talk about sports, his recent "disco cruise" trip, a joke about COTE's tendency to get caught on LE BATARD's show by the "hard network out," and more, with a visit from COTE's son CHRIS, one of the "Shipping Container" producer/sidekicks on LE BATARD's show, who quizzed his father about recording the show in a closet, and occasional interruptions from ringing phones. The show will post MONDAYS.

