Michael Bryan

ALL ACCESS has learned that after three successful years at CAA/NASHVILLE, Talent Agent MICHAEL BRYAN will formalize his departure to join APPLE MUSIC, reportedly in a leadership role in Country, remaining in MUSIC CITY.

Neither BRYAN or APPLE will comment on the move at this point.

During BRYAN's radio career he oversaw the launch of the BOBBY BONES SHOW while programming both WSIX & WRVW/NASHVILLE. His other radio stops include launching and programming Classic Hits WSMW/GREENSBORO, as well as programming roles at WEZB/NEW ORLEANS, WNVZ/NORFOLK and WXXL/ORLANDO.

« back to Net News