Fred Jacobs

Pres. FRED JACOBS takes to the company blog to share, "It’s been hard to get away from the ongoing story of the coronavirus (specifically, COVID-19, as this strain is being called). When I worked for the FRANK MAGID company decades ago, the mantra on the TV side of the company was that stories that dealt with health, heart, or pocketbook were home runs. This one has all of those – and more. And we don't know and cannot fathom the ending.

"As prime media outlets in local markets, radio will play a role in covering this story and reflecting audience emotions across the entire spectrum. Stations that specialize in news, information and talk will have an edge. But many music stations also inform, entertain, and reassure listeners in more lifestyle-oriented ways."

