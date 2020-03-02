Jimmie Allen (Photo: Dustin Haney)

Congrats to STONEY CREEK RECORDS’ JIMMIE ALLEN on taking the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his current hit, "Make Me Want To." This marks Allen's second career #1.

Kudos to BBR MUSIC GROUP EVP JON LOBA and SVP/National Promotion CARSON JAMES; STONEY CREEK RECORDS VP/Promotion BYRON KENNEDY and Dir./National Promotion STAN MARCZEWSKI; BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON; STONEY CREEK Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion MARY FOREST FINDLEY, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion MATT VIEIRA, and Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion LEXI WILLSON; BBR MUSIC GROUP Mgr./Secondary Promotion MATT HOLMBERG and Coord./Promotion ASHLEY WOJCINSKI. ALL ACCESS delivered sweet treats to the STONEY CREEK RECORDS staff today (3/2) in celebration of their success.

