Conservative talker TODD HERMAN has moved back from FM to AM and is taking over mornings at BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTTH-A-K233BU/SEATTLE. HERMAN moved from KTTH to sister KIRO-F as part of the "CANDY, MIKE AND TODD" afternoon show in 2019; that show ended after a year in JANUARY and HERMAN is now back at KTTH, where he formerly hosted afternoons.

“I am thrilled to be home and am humbled to have you welcome me back,” said HERMAN. “The hard-left is on full revolution mode in SEATTLE and across the Country and we must be the wall. Let's wake up together with a shot of SEATTLE Spirit and hard, political truths with a dose of a Personal Note. Thank you advertisers for your loyalty and thank you to my listener-family for remembering me. Let's get this done.”

“There is no one with more passion for his beliefs than TODD,” said PD MIKE SALK. “He connects with his audience and creates a lasting bond. We’re thrilled to return his energy to our northwest listeners.”

