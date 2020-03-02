IFPI Top 10

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), an organization that represents the recorded music industry worldwide, has named TAYLOR SWIFT the world’s best-selling recording artist of 2019.

In AUGUST 2019, SWIFT released her seventh studio album, Lover. The album debuted at number one in more than ten countries and reached three million album-equivalent sales worldwide by the end of its first week of release. Three singles were released off the Lover album last year: ME!, You Need To Calm Down, and the album's title track.

FRANCES MOORE, chief executive of IFPI, said: "TAYLOR SWIFT is the epitome of a truly global star. She continues to grow as an artist and maintains an incredibly strong connection with her fanbase, whilst continuing to evolve her sound with each album."

This is the seventh year for the award. It is the second time SWIFT has won; the first time being in 2014.

MOORE continued, "The Top 10 showcases some of the brightest and most talented artists from around the world, from newer stars, such as BILLIE EILISH and BTS, to legacy acts like THE BEATLES and QUEEN. This range demonstrates how people's love of music can be continually ignited by new and diverse artists and yet endures across decades. I congratulate all the artists in the chart."

The entire Top 10 is as follows:

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Billie Eilish

Queen

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Lady Gaga

The Beatles

The IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year Award and Top 10 chart measures consumption across all formats (including streaming channels, digital and physical album and singles sales) and all countries. It is weighted based on the relative value of each method of consumption.

The full IFPI charts for Global Top 10 Albums of 2019 and Global Top 10 Digital Singles will be announced in the coming weeks and published in full in the Global Music Report 2020, released on MARCH 24.

