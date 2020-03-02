Lewis's daughter Kiersten (l) and son-in-law Justin (r)

ALL ACCESS extends congratulations to CUMULUS MEDIA Country WSM-F (NASH ICON)/NASHVILLE on-air personality JEFF LEWIS and his wife, JOANNA, who welcomed a new son-in-law, JUSTIN GUDE over the weekend. GUDE wed LEWIS' daughter KIERSTEN in a small ceremony with close family and friends in WEEKI WACHEE, FL.

The newlyweds, who had originally planned to wed in about a year, opted to move the wedding date up to be sure the bride's maternal grandmother could attend after her recent diagnosis of end stage cancer. LEWIS shared that the day was "perfect in every aspect with gorgeous weather and serene backdrop of the canals of central FLORIDA." The bride and groom plan on hosting a larger celebration with expanded friends and family next year.

