Riverfront Broadcasting Helps St. Jude

RIVERFRONT BROADCASTING Country KZZI (EAGLE 95.9-96.3), Rock KDDX (101.1), Rock XROCK (101.1-103.5), Hot AC KZLK (STAR 106.3), and Classic Hits KQRQ (Q92.3)/RAPID CITY just finished their 11th annual "Black Hills Cares for St Jude Kids" radiothon, adding to the over $500,000 raised in the past 10 years for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL in MEMPHIS.

RIVERFRONT GM JIM KALLAS said, "This year we shattered 80k! Our highest total ever! $80,240 to be exact in our 24 hour, two-day live broadcast!"

Here is the smiling RIVERFRONT team: (From L) KDDX PD SHANE GARRY, KZZI PD JAY WILLIAMS, KZZI morning host PAUL JAMES, KZLK PD APRIL GOODHART, GSM MIKE FELL, KQRQ PD CRAIG RUSSELL, and KZLK host JENNIFER CRAWFORD. Not holding a number but just as happy RIVERFRONT GM JIM KALLAS.

