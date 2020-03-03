New Lineup

GENUINE AUSTIN RADIO/AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK Sports KTXX-KTAE-A-K270CO (THE HORN)/AUSTIN is changing its lineup as of WEDNESDAY (3/4), moving afternoon co-host CHAD HASTINGS to middays with TREY ELLING, midday co-host BRAD KELLNER and 1-3p host ROD BABERS joining incumbent KEVIN DUNN for afternoons, and regular contributor JEFF HOWE joining Exec. Sports Dir. CRAIG WAY for mid-mornings. BUCKY GODBOLT and ERIN HOGAN continue in morning drive.

"To be able to reconstitute our daily line up with our current talent, adding CRAIG WAY and the caliber of JEFF HOWE is extremely exciting," said HOGAN, also the station's PD. "These moves put us in a position to see tremendous growth into the new decade."

