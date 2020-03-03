Drew Bland

After three years with ENTERCOM Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF)/SEATTLE PD/night jock DREW BLAND is leaving in early APRIL to relocate to NASHVILLE for an as-yet-undisclosed new gig. Upon his departure, MD/afternoon host ALEK HALVERSON will assume the role of interim PD while the search is on for BLAND’s replacement. Find more information and apply here.

In an internal memo to staff, ENTERCOM/SEATTLE SVP Programming and Operations DAVE RICHARDS wrote, “For the last three years DREW has done an outstanding job on all fronts, not just with THE WOLF, but as part of our cluster’s core programming team. He’s a tireless and innovative leader.”

Prior to joining KKWF in 2017, BLAND programmed Country KKKA (K92.3)/ORLANDO from 2014-2017. Before that, he spent 10 years at CBS RADIO/PHOENIX, including seven years at Country KMLE in various on-air and programming roles.

