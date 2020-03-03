On Pels' Network

The NBA's NEW ORLEANS PELICANS have added a second radio affiliate in its home market, actor WENDELL PIERCE's EQUITY MEDIA LLC News-Talk WBOK-A/NEW ORLEANS. The PELS' radio network flagship, COASTAL BROADCASTING Sports KLRZ (ESPN 100.3)/LAROSE-NEW ORLEANS, continues to serve as the team's flagship; WBOK joins the network TODAY (3/3) in time for the PELICANS' game against MINNESOTA.

PIERCE said, “As one of the owners of WBOK 1230am, a great legacy station here in NEW ORLEANS, we are thrilled to partner with the NEW ORLEANS PELICANS to broadcast the games of this great NBA franchise. As the team builds momentum towards the playoffs, together we will build a new broadcast tradition, not only in NEW ORLEANS but around the world. I live in HOLLYWOOD and NEW YORK, but there is no place like the BIG EASY. We Won’t Bow Down.”

