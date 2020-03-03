New

DCP ENTERTAINMENT is launching a new political podcast hosted by progressive commentator DANIELLE MOODIE-MILLS. "PM MOOD" is a weekly one-on-one interview show with initial guests including THE ATLANTIC's JEMELE HILL, COLOR OF CHANGE President RASHAD ROBINSON, and journalist ED GORDON. MOODIE-MILLS hosts WOKEAF DAILY on streaming platform DNR STUDIOS and the "democracy-ish" podcast with fellow pundit TOURÉ, and is a frequent commentator on MSNBC.

"I want our audience to feel emboldened," said MOODIE-MILLS. "We're living in a precarious political climate, and unlike some of my other work that centers on current events, PM MOOD is an opportunity to step back and reflect on where we are, what's been accomplished, what works, and how we strategically push forward, through the lens of those who are impacting change on a daily basis."

"Like everything DANIELLE does, this show is incredibly bold, honest and real," added DCP CEO CHRIS COLBERT. "PM MOOD provides an alternative for those succumbing to the pessimism of this moment in our country's story, while embodying DCP's mission to bring underrepresented voices and stories to the forefront."

