BEASLEY Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA has teamed with FUCCILLO NISSAN in CLEARWATER, FL for a month long initiative built to thank front line responders for their efforts during this COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to also support local restaurants, FUCCILLO NISSAN bought 200 meals from MIKE'S PIZZA where WiLD 94.1 staff and staffers from FUCCILLO picked up and then delivered the individually packaged meals to LARGO MEDICAL CENTER and their front line medical staff.

Other FUCCILLO FEEDS THE FRONT LINES locations where WiLD 94.1 will be helping are JOHNS HOPKINS ALL CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, BAYFRONT HEALTH and RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE. More locations will be announced soon.

WLLD PD/morning host ORLANDO DAVIS commented, "Having seen the work of these medical professionals, from the patient’s perspective, I can’t begin to articulate how hard they are working to protect patients and tend to their medical needs."

You can check out video from the FUCCILLO FEEDS THE FRONT LINES opening event with WiLD 94.1 here.

