Swisher (Photo: Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com)

Tech journalist and NEW YORK TIMES columnist KARA SWISHER is exiting as the host of the "RECODE DECODE" podcast on JULY 1st to prepare the launch of her new twice-weekly podcast for the TIMES' OPINION AUDIO. The new show will debut this FALL.

SWISHER, a former WASHINGTON POST and WALL STREET JOURNAL reporter and co-founder with WALT MOSSBERG of the ALL THINGS DIGITAL website and conference and RECODE and its CODE CONFERENCE, will continue to host the CODE CONFERENCE and co-host the "PIVOT" podcast for NEW YORK MAGAZINE.

The TIMES' OPINION division produces podcasts "THE ARGUMENT" and "THE CHOICE"; former WNYC STUDIOS executive PAULA SZUCHMAN recently joined the department as Audio Lead.

