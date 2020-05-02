Drake Hall

ALL ACCESS has learned that CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock WXMX (98.1 THE MAX)/MEMPHIS morning personality DRAKE HALL has left the station.

In a post on his FACEBOOK page HALL wrote:

"As many of you have noticed, I’m not on the radio at the moment. I’m very excited about our future plans and we’ll be letting you know what’s next, very soon. You can follow us on the Drake Hall Memphis Facebook page and at drakehallmemphis.com.

"I owe a debt of gratitude to all the good people I’ve worked with for the past 16 years, especially WES YAHOLA and SYD NABORS and my late, great partner of 23 years, ZEKE LOGAN. My main goal for now is not getting up at 3a. Wishing you good health and peace until we meet again."

