THE UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, which owns the MOTOWN label, recently reported that longtime MOTOWN Exec. BARNEY ALES has died at the age of 85 - the cause was not specified.

In the early days of the company he oversaw Sales & Promotions, but also helped promote the MOTOWN sound to Top-40 stations. He later served as Pres. of the label in the late 70s.

MOTOWN Founder BERRY GORDY Jr. said in a statement, “I just thought BARNEY was the greatest salesperson in the world, and he had like the UNITED NATIONS in his sales department. I wanted to sell music to all people- whites, blacks, Jews, gentiles, the cops and the robbers.”

In a 2016 DETROIT FREE PRESS interview ALES said, “It didn’t just happen overnight. It was a well-thought-out philosophy that we had. MOTOWN was a music company. It wasn’t an R&B company. It wasn’t a soul company. It was the same as CAPITOL RECORDS or CBS: a company devoted to making music.”

ALES is survived by his wife, EILEEN; his sons, STEVEN, BARNEY, and BRETT; daughters, SHELLEY DEROSE and CRISTINA ALES-NEGGAZI; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

