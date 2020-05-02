Donation, Sales

iHEARTMEDIA spinoff trust OCEAN STATION TRUST II LLC is donating Spanish Hits WKOX-A (RUMBA 1430)/EVERETT-BOSTON, MA to NANCY EPPERSON's DELMARVA EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATION.

In other filings with the FCC, CUMULUS LICENSING LLC is selling News-Talk WALG-A, Country WKAK (NASH FM 104.5), Urban AC WQVE (V101.7), and W257ED/ALBANY, GA; AC WEGC (MIX 107)/SASSER, GA; and Rock WJAD (ROCK 103)/LEESBURG, GA to FIRST MEDIA SERVICES, LLC for $450,000 plus an optional LMA before closing.

MEL WHEELER, INC. is selling News-Talk WLNI/LYNCHBURG, VA to JAMES RIVER MEDIA, LLC for $785,000.

MARTINEZ STREET WOMEN'S CENTER has applied for an STA to operate low power KMSW-LP/SAN ANTONIO with reduced power from interim facilities pending structural modifications of the building at its licensed site.

And CENTRO CRISTIANO DE VIDA ETERNA has requested a Silent STA for K218EJ/HOUSTON after losing its site due to interference with another licensee's equipment.

