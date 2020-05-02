Kuhn

Former PITTSBURGH STEELERS and GREEN BAY PACKERS fullback JOHN KUHN is joining iHEARTMEDIA Sports WRNW (97.3 THE GAME)/MILWAUKEE as 9a-noon host, starting MONDAY (5/4). "NINE 2 NOON WITH KUHN" will be co-hosted by former UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN basketball center BRIAN BUTCH.

Market President COLLEEN VALKOUN said, “We are thrilled to have JOHN KUHN part of the team and I can’t wait to see what JOHN and BRIAN serve up together.”

“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the iHEARTMEDIA team and to continue learning and growing in this industry,” said KUHN. “I look forward to bringing the same energy to the studio that I brought on the playing field during my days as a football player.”

