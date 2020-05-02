Appoints Valeisha Butterfield Jones

THE RECORDING ACADEMY has named VALEISHA BUTTERFIELD JONES as its first Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer. BUTTERFIELD JONES will report directly to Academy Chair/Interim President/CEO HARVEY MASON JR., effective MAY 11th

"We are thrilled to welcome VALEISHA BUTTERFIELD JONES into THE RECORDING ACADEMY family," said MASON JR. "VALEISHA has been a force in driving systemic change and enhancing equal opportunities for underrepresented groups across entertainment, technology and politics. I'm excited to work with her to continue evolving THE RECORDING ACADEMY as an organization that represents our music community and a place where all voices are welcomed, supported and nurtured. We are so fortunate to have VALEISHA's leadership in this crucial area."

