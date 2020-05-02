Western Jubilee acquired

SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS RECORDINGS has acquired the COLORADO SPRINGS record label WESTERN JUBILEE RECORDING COMPANY, which focuses on cowboy music and poetry. The label, founded by collector and artist manager SCOTT O’MALLEY in 1996, has released albums by NORMAN BLAKE, WADDIE MITCHELL, SONS OF THE SANE JOAQUIN, DON EDWARDS, KATY MOFFATT and more.

FOLKWAYS is also acquiring WESTERN JUBILEE’s old-time music imprint, PLECTRAFONE RECORDS, as part of the deal.

To commemorate WESTERN JUBILEE’s legacy, TODAY (4/30) SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS released a new compilation, “Take Me Back to the Range: Selections from WESTERN JUBILEE RECORDING COMPANY,” on all digital platforms. It features songs and poems from throughout the label’s history.

