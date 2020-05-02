Grand Ole Opry

TRACE ADKINS, DUSTIN LYNCH and BLAKE SHELTON will perform on the GRAND OLE OPRY's SATURDAY night broadcast on MAY 9th. ADKINS and LYNCH will kick off the broadcast performing from the OPRY stage, with SHELTON joining virtually from his farm in OKLAHOMA immediately following. SHELTON will be accompanied by GWEN STEFANI, who will make her OPRY debut performing "Nobody But You," alongside boyfriend SHELTON.

Their performance marks the 4,923nd consecutive SATURDAY night broadcast for the OPRY, and the ninth consecutive broadcast in which the show has not had an audience in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will be broadcast live on WSM-A/NASHVILLE, CIRCLE, and GRAY TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, SLING TV and other TV affiliates, in addition to a companion livestream on CIRCLE ALL ACCESS and the artists’ FACEBOOK pages.

