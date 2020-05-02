Proceeds To Canadian Red Cross Covid-19 Relief Efforts

On SUNDAY (4/26), the collective artist initiative ArtistsCAN released the CANADIAN virtual ensemble recording of the BILL WITHERS classic "Lean On Me," in support of the CANADIAN RED CROSS and its COVID-19 relief efforts.

JUNO AWARD-nominated musicians TYLER SHAW and FEFE DOBSON gathered more than two dozen artists, producers and talent to record the track from their homes. It took three weeks to complete the project, which was produced by JON LEVINE, mixed by JASON DUFOUR, with musical contribution by DAN KANTER.

SHAW said, "When I heard of BILL WITHERS’ passing, I was listening to all his legendary music, and I really dove into the lyrics of 'Lean On Me,' a song I've heard hundreds of times, but now in this current climate, the lyrics seem more profound than ever. I wanted to cover it; I wanted to help. I called FEFE, we called more people, and more people. And in a really short time we had this incredible song, with a message I think people need to hear right now, all while raising money for something every single one of us is affected by."

All proceeds of the ArtistsCAN single are donated to the CANADIAN RED CROSS. People can contribute to the initiative by simply streaming the song, watching the official music video or downloading the single. Text LEANONME to 20222 to make a monetary contribution or visit www.redcross.ca/leanonme.

DOBSON added, "ArtistsCAN is true artist-to-artist connection. We've come together to help how we can. We know there a lot of people who are struggling, who have lost their jobs, who can't financially contribute. So this is a way to help because by just streaming the song, or watching the video, the proceeds go directly to the CANADIAN RED CROSS to help fight this virus."

You can watch the clip here. And you can stream and download the song here courtesy of ALL ACCESS DOWNLOADS.

« see more Net News