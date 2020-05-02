WIns Suit, Wants Fees

SPOTIFY's GIMLET MEDIA successfully defended itself against a trademark infringement suit brought by a software developer over the name of its podcast "REPLY ALL," and now GIMLET is looking to recover attorney's fees from the plaintiff.

In asking the U.S. District Court in BROOKLYN to grant about $1.4 million in attorney's fees from REPLY ALL CORP., GIMLET alleged that the suit was “exceptional... both because of Plaintiff’s baseless claim and because of how Plaintiff’s counsel litigated the case, namely, pressing for irrelevant discovery, pursuing legally and factually debunked damages theories, and threatening baseless spin-off lawsuits once it became clear that the trademark suit had no merit."

GIMLET was granted summary judgment in the case, which was filed in 2015; GIMLET says in its motion for attorney's fees that the parties had "largely ceased litigating" after its summary judgment motion was filed in 2017, but the suit was "reinvigorated" by the plaintiff in 2019 once GIMLET's $200 million sale to SPOTIFY was announced and escalated matters "after Plaintiff's counsel was unable to pressure GIMLET into a multi-million dollar settlement."

