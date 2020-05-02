New podcast

BIG LOUD RECORDS artist ERNEST has launched a weekly podcast, appropriately titled “Just Being ERNEST.” The singer-songwriter will give his take on current events, and host business owners, fellow artists and songwriters, while providing a platform for “earnest” conversation.

Listen to the first episode, “What Horses Are For” featuring fellow Country artist MITCHELL TENPENNY, here.

“I’ve always wanted to have a talk show, but I never knew exactly what that would look like,” said ERNEST. “This podcast is a little bit of everything. I’m excited to give my take on current events, talk life and music with some of my friends in the music business, and introduce y’all to people I admire and am inspired by in different fields – local business owners, athletes, doctors, visual artists, and more. This podcast is a platform for people to have a good time expressing themselves and, hopefully, share a side of them they may not otherwise get to showcase.”

As a songwriter, ERNEST has penned hits for MORGAN WALLEN, DIPLO, CHRIS LANE, and SAM HUNT. His debut project, “Locals Only,” was released in 2019.

« see more Net News