EDISON RESEARCH and NPR released the findings in its 2020 Smart Audio Report on smart speaker and voice-controlled device usage THURSDAY (4/30) in a webinar hosted by EDISON's TOM WEBSTER and NPR's JOEL SUCHERMAN.

The study showed 24% of Americans 18 and over owning smart speakers (60 million people), up from 21%, with the vast majority owning AMAZON devices. Households are accumulating more of the devices, with the percentage owning three or more increasing from 21% to 29% year-to-year. Use of voice control on smartphones like APPLE's Siri has increased as well. Among smart speaker owners, use of the devices for audio has increased from 19% to 23%, but so has AM/FM radio, from 23% to 25%, with smartphones and tablets falling from 37% to 31%. 63% of all respondents said they use voice assistants, 51% on a smartphone. And smart speaker owners are far more likely to use voice to request music on their devices than smartphone users.

The leading reason people who don't own smart speaker owners have stayed away is the fear that the devices are "always listening" (66%), closely followed by the fear they can be hacked to access personal information (65%). Non-owners remain mostly unlikely to buy a smart speaker device in the next six months, and non-voice-control users largely are not interested in voice assistant technology in any application.

A majority in all demographics said that their daily routines had changed due to the outbreak, 77% overall and at or above 75% in all demographic groups. The most common description of the new daily routine was "You only go out to places you believe are safe and/or necessary" (54%), followed by "You are staying at home and not leaving to go out unless it is an emergency" (41%). 49% said they are working from home, 26% were laid off, reduced, or furloughed, 18% are still going in to the workplace, and 16% are essential workers.

Whether respondents' routines have been altered by stay-at-home orders or not, the leading weekly smart speaker request remains playing music, followed by weather, general questions, alarms, and time, with those whose routines have changed due to the pandemic more likely to use the devices to get the news. More specifically, 50% of those in the 18-34 demographic said they have increased their news consumption since the beginning of the pandemic.

The survey covered 1,015 telephone respondents DECEMBER 31st through JANUARY 5th and an online poll done MARCH 31st-APRIL 1st, 20 days after the declaration of a pandemic by the WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION; of the latter group of respondents, 815 were smart speaker owners, 428 do not own a smart speaker but use voice assistants on other devices, and 417 use no voice assistants at all. Ethnographic interviews were conducted in FEBRUARY in DENVER, KANSAS CITY, and ORLANDO.

