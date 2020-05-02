Time On Their Hands

While sheltering-at-home in UPSTATE NEW YORK, GLASSNOTE Head Of Promotion NICK PETROPOULOS sent KCMP (89.3 THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS PD JIM MCGUINN a song of guitar riffs and an email about the separation, distance, and hope that one day soon… we're coming back. MCGUINN fleshed out words and melody, added his guitar, and next the two of them solicited friends, neighbors and musicians from around the world to join in.

Drummer NOAH LEVY (BRIAN SETZER ORSHESTRA) played from his new home studio, and background singers came from MCGUINN’s ST. PAUL block, but also throughout MINNESOTA as well as NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES, MILWAUKEE, PHILADELPHIA, WINNIPEG, LONDON, and even GDANSK, POLAND. They included JOHN MUNSON (SEMISONIC), MARK MALLMAN, KATY VERNON, DYLAN HICKS and MARTIN DEVANEY, along with out of town members of THE DREAM SYNDICATE, MUMFORD & SONS, The WEAKERTHANS, ZUZU’S PETALS, TRUPA TRUPA and many more.

MCGUINN mixed all the pieces together. The result is the original “We’re Coming Back” b/w “Everybody Gets a Kitten” (a cover of a JEREMY MESSERSMITH song).

“Reaching out to friends to sing was a great reason to connect with so many in the same boat - amazing to hear 30+ voices come together virtually,” said MCGUINN, “Then NICK added a recording off his NEW YORK CITY apartment balcony -- people banging pans at 7p to pay tribute to front line medical workers -- that’s the clanging at the start and end. It hits me every time I hear that.”

“JIM and I spoke as soon as the world went into isolation,” said NICK. “He shared a wonderfully optimistic view influenced by THIN LIZZY’s ‘The Boys Are Back In Town.’ He inspired me to go straight to my attic, plug in my guitar, start playing, and I kept thinking ‘we’re coming back’ -- JIM shaped it into a song.”

Both songs are streaming on SPOTIFY, APPLE MUSIC, AMAZON, and all digital platforms, with the music video for “We’re Coming Back” set to go live on YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK FRIDAY, MAY 1st, and a video for “Kitten” to debut MAY 15th.

All proceeds benefit CITY MEALS ON WHEELS in NEW YORK and TWIN CITIES MUSIC COMMUNITY TRUST in MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL.

