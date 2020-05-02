Roze Braunstein & Friend

After a year as DANGERBIRD RECORDS VP/Promotion, ROZE BRAUNSTEIN is out and about and on a walkabout looking for her next promotion, management or marketing opportunity.

ROZE's impressive resume includes Executive Promotion posts at COLUMBIA RECORDS, JIVE RECORDS, 7S MANAGEMENT and THIRTY TIGERS among other.

Get in contact with ROZE at MyFriendRoze@gmail.com and (310) 871-8111.

