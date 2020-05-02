Tony Allen (Photo: Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com)

Multiple news sources report that TONY ALLEN, the NIGERIAN born drummer and pioneer of Afrobeats has died in PARIS. The cause of death is not known yet. He was 80.

He came to fame as Musical Director for FELA & AFRICA 70. ALLEN is credited for inventing the rhythmic blueprint of Afrobeat. He began playing drums at age 18 while working as an engineer for a local radio station. He recorded over 30 albums with FELA KUTI & AFRICA 70.

