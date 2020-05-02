New Release

WARNER MUSIC GROUP has inked an exclusive mulityear music licensing deal for its ARTS MUSIC division to be the sole distributor of MATTEL's catalog of over a thousand songs from brands including BARBIE, THOMAS & FRIENDS, HOT WHEELS, AMERICAN GIRL, and FISHER-PRICE, including hundreds of never-before-released songs and new music including the MAY 8th debut of the THOMAS & FRIENDS birthday album "HAPPY BIRTHDAY THOMAS!" ARTS MUSIC will be partnering with sister ADA WORLDWIDE for global distribution.

“Music is an important part of MATTEL’s DNA, and has been integral to our brands’ ability to connect with children of all ages to help them learn and grow,” said MATTEL SVP, Content Distribution and Business Development FRED SOULIE. “WMG’s ARTS MUSIC division will unlock our substantial library of music to help us broaden our reach across digital and streaming platforms. Additionally, their significant expertise in nurturing music creation across genres will enable us to significantly expand our catalog with new music for generations of children to come.”

“ARTS MUSIC has been steadily building a powerful repertoire of family-friendly material over the last few years and adding MATTEL to our offering absolutely takes it to a new level,” said ARTS MUSIC Pres. KEVIN GORE. “MATTEL’s iconic brands have been bringing joy to children around the world since its founding 75 years ago, and we are honored that they’ve trusted our team as the exclusive stewards of their musical enterprises. We very much look forward to releasing new music full of positive messages, fun adventures and educational themes to delight kids and families for generations to come.”

